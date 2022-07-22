MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – One of WVU baseball’s everyday starters for the past three seasons has found a new home in the Big 12 Conference. Austin Davis confirmed via Twitter on Friday that he has transferred to Texas Christian University.

Davis started 136 of 164 games he appeared in over his four-year career as a Mountaineer. This past season, he earned the nod in all 55 in right field. As WVU’s leadoff hitter, he finished the season with 56 runs, 74 hits, four home runs and 26 runs batted in.

He led the Mountaineers in at-bats, runs, hits and his .331 batting average was No. 2 on the team. He was one of the program’s top base stealers, as well. He swiped 29 bases. Only Victor Scott, who broke the single-season record had more (38).

Scott, WVU’s centerfielder, was drafted by St. Louis this week, meaning Randy Mazey is now tasked with replacing two of his star outfielders.

Davis graduated from West Virginia University in May.