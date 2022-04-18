WVU drops first Big 12 series before Backyard Brawl – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to expected inclement weather in the Pittsburgh area on Tuesday, the West Virginia University baseball team’s game against Pitt at PNC Park has been moved to Wednesday, April 20.
First pitch at the home of MLB’s Pittsburgh Pirates is now set for 1 p.m. ET. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 19.
Previously-purchased tickets for Tuesday’s originally-scheduled game will be honored at the gate on Wednesday.