Backyard Brawl Moved to 2023-24 Season

The men’s basketball game between West Virginia University and the University of Pittsburgh that was scheduled to take place this season in Morgantown has been rescheduled to the 2023-24 season.

This year’s Backyard Brawl, presented by EQT, was scheduled to take place in Morgantown on Nov. 13 and was the final game of the original four-game agreement announcement from 2016.

The NCAA announced last month that college basketball can begin competition on Nov. 25, while also trimming the maximum amount of regular season games played from 31 to 27. Due to both conferences starting league games in December, along with in-season tournaments and existing contracts for other nonconference games, the two schools could not find a mutual date for this year’s game.

In June of this year, the two schools announced a two-game extension to the original four-game agreement. The two teams will play in Morgantown during the 2021-22 season before returning to Pittsburgh during the 2022-23 season.

The Mountaineers have won the last four meetings in the series, including last year’s 68-53 win in Pittsburgh. WVU leads the all-time series, 99-88, which began in 1906.

Specific game dates for each game in the series will be determined prior to each season.

Four-year agreement announced in 2016

Dec. 9, 2017 Pittsburgh WVU won 69-60

Dec. 8, 2018 Morgantown WVU won 69-59

Nov. 15, 2019 Pittsburgh WVU won 68-53

Nov. 13, 2020 Morgantown Postponed until 2023-24

Two-year extension announced in 2020

2021-22 Morgantown

2022-23 Pittsburgh

2023-24 Morgantown Postponed game from Nov. 13, 2020