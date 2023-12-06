MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The WVU men’s basketball team might only have four returners from last season, but by now, the whole team understands the significance of the Backyard Brawl.

After all, interim head coach Josh Eilert made each player attend WVU’s 17-6 win over Pitt on the gridiron in September. They noticed the difference in the environment. The buzz. The crowd. The singing.

Now, it’s their turn to take a shot at the Pitt Panthers.

“It’s the first thing we started talking about before we got into the scouting report,” he said. “When you put Pitt up on the board, you can kind of see everyone sit up in their chair, and [they were] at full attention.”

The Mountaineers (3-4) could get the spark they need with a crucial rivalry win. Eilert’s crew has lost three of the last four games, and its NET ranking of 209 is the worst in the Big 12. In response, the interim head coach increased intensity in practice this week, and game preparation started earlier than usual. He also kept the top six-to-seven players on the same scrimmage team in an effort to establish chemistry with the group that will see the most minutes Wednesday.

“We probably started the scouting one day earlier than we typically did,” he said. “So, we worked on Pitt on Sunday, and I took a different approach in terms of splitting our teams for practice and really [mixing] and [matching]. It was a really, really competitive two days.”

WVU has won six consecutive Backyard Brawl games in men’s basketball, including all five since the rivalry renewed itself in 2017 after a five-year hiatus. Eilert has been a part of the series’ last 16 games, and his favorite Backyard Brawl memory actually comes from a matchup in which the Mountaineers fell short.

“The one that sticks out vividly to me is that [2010] three-overtime game up there [in Pittsburgh],” he said. “That was an instant classic. We came up on the wrong end of that one, but it was such a battle.”

Current WVU assistant coach Da’Sean Butler logged 32 points and 11 rebounds in a tough 98-95 loss that went three extra periods.

Eilert said that for Butler and assistants Jordan McCabe and Alex Ruoff – both of whom also played at WVU – the rivalry still burns hot. It’s now up to the players to buy into the same mentality that’s upheld this hardcourt rivalry for over a century.

“It’s probably going to come down to who wants it worse,” Eilert said. “And that better be West Virginia.”