WVU's week-long search for a men's basketball head coach became two searches happening at once, and a search that Wren Baker felt needed to move quickly

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Seven days after Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins resigned as head coach of the West Virginia University men’s basketball team, an interim head coach was named on Saturday. Josh Eilert, a longtime member of Huggins’ staff, is now in charge of the program for at least the next 10 months.

The days between Huggins’ sudden retirement and the hiring of Eilert were anything but straightforward for director of athletics Wren Baker and WVU’s search committee.

Baker stated that as of Monday, this is the 20th head coaching search he has embarked on during his time as a college administrator. This was also his second in his short time at West Virginia. Despite the experience he has in the searching and hiring process for a head coach, Baker noted Monday, “for a variety of reasons, it was the most complicated” head coaching search he has been a part of.

Beginning on Sunday, June 18, Baker and other West Virginia University decision-makers began going through the normal steps of the quest to find a new head coach: compiling a list of candidates, acquiring a search firm (TurnkeyZRG — the same firm that helped WVU land Baker in December), and then contacting as many candidates and influential voices as possible.

During the process, Baker spoke with players on the roster and all assistant coaches, and even contacted legendary figures such as Jerry West and Hot Rod Hundley. Former players Joe Mazzulla and Mike Gansey were also contacted for their input in the search.

A pattern emerged on Monday and developed over the next 48 hours. The timing of the search — when in the calendar year and the basketball offseason it was taking place — was not in West Virginia’s favor.

“The results of those calls varied from absolute interest to ‘Yes I’d be interested, but timing makes this difficult,’ or, ‘I’d be interested but I just couldn’t do it with the timing,'” Baker said Monday.

He later added that one aspect that made the timing of this search an impossible hurdle for some candidates to clear was that if they changed schools at this moment, it would put their current program in a similarly difficult position. The nature of the transfer portal, and the 30-day window now open for Mountaineer players, also appeared to be a timing issue for some candidates.

With the timing of the search splitting the pool of candidates into two sections, Baker and his staff pivoted. Instead of running one search, he was running two at the same time.

“We really started two parallel tracks. One was for a permanent head coach, and the other was for an interim head coach,” Baker added.

Once those two tracks were established, the search kicked into high gear.

“We ran a pretty expedited search, I feel like, anyways. Normally, kind of, two to three weeks is a lot of times the period, but we were running two searches,” Baker said. “We were having to [look for permanent and interim solutions] because, had we found the right permanent replacement, timing aside, we would have probably executed that. What became clear as the week went on, and we had more and more conversations, was just thinking through the logistics of it all. That was going to be tough. And so, that’s when we started running two parallel tracks.”

Preliminary Zoom meetings were held with coaching candidates on Thursday and Friday. Despite being on campus, Eilert also met with the WVU search committee digitally; Baker stated this was to keep the process consistent for everyone involved.

The search committee reconvened Friday afternoon, according to Baker, and it was at that point they officially determined an interim head coach was the best option for the situation.

Eilert then met with Baker and the search committee for more than two hours in-person on Saturday. After that meeting concluded, he met with WVU President Gordon Gee, which is when Eilert was extended the offer to be the team’s interim head coach.

“We really just got to a place where we felt like an interim situation suited everybody best,” Baker added.

A permanent replacement for Huggins was heavily considered. Eilert, though only signed to a 10-month contract, has the opportunity to prove he can be a long-term fixture as the WVU head coach during the upcoming season.

Baker did not divulge a complete list of candidates who interviewed for the position, though he was asked specifically about former Mountaineer head coach John Beilein.

“If there was a name that people come up with that obviously is a Hall-of-Fame-caliber coach, and the question is ‘I wonder if they called?’ Yes. We called them all, just about,” said Baker. “We tried to exhaust the list, because I think you have a responsibility to do that when you have a job open.”

While Baker confirmed there was a conversation between WVU and Beilein, he did not describe their talks any further than the Mountaineer AD picking the brain of one of the program’s former leaders.

Baker also maintained that, even after it became apparent that an interim head coach was WVU’s best course of action, he and the committee continued looking at permanent head coaching options. Those efforts, he believes, have put West Virginia ahead of the game for when it’s time to reevaluate the situation following the 2023-24 season.