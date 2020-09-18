Battle 4 Atlantis canceled; will not be relocated to South Dakota

Gold and Blue Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia’s preseason trip to the Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament has been canceled and not relocated to South Dakota, the resort announced on Twitter.

Previous reports indicated that the tournament would be relocating to the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, but those were directly refuted by the resort. The event will return in 2021 at its normal venue.

West Virginia was slated to participate in the 2020 Battle 4 Atlantis along with Duke, Memphis, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Utah, Creighton, and Wichita State.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation
Destination WV

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News