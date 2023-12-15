MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University men’s basketball fifth-year guard RaeQuan Battle and senior guard Noah Farrakhan will dress and be available to participate in Saturday’s game against UMass in Springfield, Massachusetts, head coach Josh Eilert announced today.

“We have had many conversations with a variety of parties since Wednesday’s court ruling in Wheeling,” Eilert said. “But most importantly, we have had extensive discussions with RaeQuan, Noah and their families. They have expressed their desire to compete with their fellow teammates and represent West Virginia University on the court. This was their decision to compete. As I’ve said, we will always fully support them and certainly look forward to having them on our active roster.”