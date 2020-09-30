Baylor at West Virginia: TV and live stream info, kick time, odds and more

West Virginia will host their first Big 12 opponent of the season on Saturday when the Baylor Bears come to Morgantown for a conference clash.

The Mountaineers enter the contest with a 1-1 record after falling to No. 15 Oklahoma State last week, while Baylor earned a big win over Kansas at home in their season opener on Saturday.

Viewing Information:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 3

Saturday, Oct. 3 Time: Noon ET

Noon ET Location: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia

Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Who’s favored: West Virginia opened as 2.5-point underdogs to the Bears, with the consensus spread sitting at 3 points in favor of Baylor.

Last year: West Virginia went to Waco on the heels of a road blowout loss against No. 5 Oklahoma, the Mountaineers’ third loss in a row. They hoped to recoupe in a Halloween matchup against No. 15 Baylor, who had won all seven games on their schedule to that point.

The Bears got out to an early lead, but a massive third quarter from the Mountaineers tied the game at 14. Baylor went on to make a field goal in the fourth before blocking the potential game-tying kick from West Virginia minutes later. The Bears went on to win 17-14, keeping their undefeated record for one more week.

Uniform combinations: Neither team has announced which uniforms they will don on Saturday.

Game preview: West Virginia will be hosting Baylor for the fifth time since the two programs began facing one another in 2012 — however, the Bears have yet to take home a victory in Morgantown.

One of WVU’s main focuses ahead of the contest will be simply minimizing mistakes. The Mountaineers committed 12 penalties against Oklahoma State for 106 yards. That helped contribute to their two-touchdown loss, despite out-gaining their opponents by 11 yards. There were still some bright spots for West Virginia, however. Leddie Brown reprised his season-opening performance, this time adding 104 yards on the ground. Winston Wright also wowed in the box score, catching for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Baylor, on the other hand, got their season off to a very strong start after a longer wait than anticipated due to COVID-19 concerns. The Bears hosted Kansas and dominated the Jayhawks, controlling the game with their run game while stifling KU with their defense. Baylor took the victory, 47-14.