West Virginia baseball faces its second Big 12 opponent of the season, but this time, the Mountaineers are at home.

Here’s everything you need to know about WVU’s three-game tilt with the Baylor Bears:

Baylor at West Virginia series information

Dates: April 8 to 10

Location: Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU record: 17-10 (2-1 Big 12)

Baylor record: 16-12 (2-4 Big 12)

All-time series: Baylor leads 11-14

Last meeting: Baylor won a three-game series 2-1 in April 2021

Game one — Friday, April 8

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Jacob Watters (2-1, 2.08 ERA)

Baylor probable starter: LHP Tyler Thomas (4-3, 1.59 ERA)

WVU’s Friday record: 7-2

Game two — Saturday, April 9

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: LHP Ben Hampton (4-2, 3.14 ERA)

Baylor probable starter: LHP Kobe Andrade (2-0, 2.52 ERA)

WVU’s Saturday record: 3-3

Game three — Sunday, April 10

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

WVU probable starter: RHP Zach Bravo (3-0, 4.13 ERA)

Baylor probable starter: RHP Will Rigney (2-0, 4.40 ERA)

WVU Sunday record: 2-2

Baylor at WVU series preview

West Virginia’s pitching rotation woes seemed to take a back burner during its Big 12 opener, as the Mountaineers got at least five innings out of each of its three starters across the weekend. That seemed to spark confidence in Randy Mazey, who will send the same three starters to the mound against the Bears.

The biggest question ahead of the weekend sits actually in WVU’s strongest point, the top of its offensive lineup. Two of WVU’s biggest assets, freshman infielders Grant Hussey and JJ Wetherholt, visibly struggled against the Horned Frogs’ pitching staff, combining for just two hits on the weekend. Wetherholt followed that up with one of the best performances at the plate in his young career in the Mountaineers’ blowout of Marshall on Wednesday.

Baylor took a break from the league last weekend to earn a sweep of ETSU at home, but dropped its midweek clash with No. 24 Dallas Baptist on Tuesday.

The Bears will present a difficult test for WVU on Friday as Tyler Thomas takes the mound. The left-handed fifth-year leads the Big 12 in ERA and has held opposing hitters to a .188 batting average, the third-best in the league.