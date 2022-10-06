West Virginia football returns home in search of its first Big 12 win when it hosts Baylor in its first prime-time game in Morgantown since 2018.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

WVU football at Baylor game information

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Milan Puskar Stadium at Morgantown, West Virginia

Promo: Stripe the Stadium

TV: FS1

Stream: Fox Sports

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

WVU record: 2-3

Baylor record: 3-2

Series history: WVU leads 6-4

Last meeting: Baylor 45, WVU 20 in Waco, Texas (2021)

Favorite: TBA

Tickets: WVUGame.com

Notes for a Thursday night WVU football game

Due to the unique timing of this contest, WVU has imposed special regulations for parking around the stadium.

Vehicular traffic will not have access to Med Center Drive. It will only be open to Blue Lot permit holders. Cars will not be admitted into parking lots until 5 p.m. on Thursday, which the exception of the Silver Lot, which opens at 7 a.m. All vehicles must exit immediately following the game.

Tailgating must begin after 1 p.m. on game day, except in the Silver, Coliseum and Light Blue Auxiliary lots.

Because of these restrictions, there will not be a Mountaineer Mantrip prior to the game.

For more information regarding parking, accommodations and more, click here.

Baylor at WVU football matchup preview

West Virginia looks to lick its wounds after its biggest loss of the season to Texas on Oct. 1. After opening the season with a pair of one-possession losses, WVU traveled to Austin and fell to the Longhorns by 18 points and took several injuries in the process.

Most notably, the Mountaineers will be without running back CJ Donaldson on Thursday. WVU’s leading rusher suffered a scary injury to his head and neck area and was carted off the field before entering concussion protocol.

Baylor also eyes a bounce-back victory after a disappointing loss to Oklahoma State, the Bears’ first loss in the conference this season that knocked them out of the AP top 25.

BU has had one of the top defenses in the Big 12 this season, ranking second in yards allowed and third in scoring. The Bears, who give up less than 100 yards per game, have an opportunity when they face the battered rushing offense of WVU, which gains 186.2 per game.