MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Three games into Big 12 play, the Mountaineers are still looking for their first Big 12 win of the season. But so, too, are their next opponent.

Here is everything you need to know about the matchup.

Baylor at WVU men’s basketball game information

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2022

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Baylor leads 14-8 since 2012

Last meeting: Baylor defeated WVU 81-77 in Waco, Texas on Jan. 31, 2022.

Baylor at West Virginia matchup preview

There are a couple of key storylines to watch when West Virginia (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) hosts Baylor (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) Wednesday night in Morgantown. First and foremost, both of these teams are searching for their first win in conference play.

The Mountaineers suffered a pair of road losses to begin league play before losing at home to No. 3 Kansas on Saturday. The Bears, on the other hand, lost once on the road and followed that by dropping back-to-back games inside the Ferrell Center in Waco.

The other notable storyline for this WVU-Baylor matchup is the return to the Coliseum for Mountain State native Jalen Bridges. The former Mountaineer forward transferred to Baylor in the offseason. Bridges is fourth on the Bears’ roster in points per game (8.9), and second in rebounds per game (4.8).

West Virginia has not beaten Baylor since March 7, 2020 — the last game WVU played that year before the season was canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored a team-high 18 points off the bench as the Mountaineers knocked off the fourth-ranked Bears that night.

Scott Drew’s club ranked as high as fifth in the nation at the start of this season, but after three straight losses is in danger of falling out of the national rankings, which will be released on Monday. The Bears entered this past week at No. 19 in the AP poll.

Baylor is enduring its first three-game losing streak since March 2-14, 2019, when the Bears lost four in a row.