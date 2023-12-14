MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University redshirt senior Beanie Bishop Jr. has been named a Consensus All-American, one of college football’s top honors earned by a player, as determined by the NCAA.

“Beanie has had an outstanding season and is very deserving of Consensus All-America honors,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “Everyone associated with the Mountaineer football program is proud of him and what he has accomplished this year. He has been an excellent leader and great representative for Mountaineer Football, the University and the state.”

To earn Consensus All-America distinction, a player must garner a majority of the first team All-America recognition from the five All-America teams recognized by the NCAA, including the Associated Press, American Football Coaches Association, Walter Camp Football Foundation, Football Writers Association of America and The Sporting News.

Players who earn at least three first team All-America team honors automatically qualify for consensus honors. If the spots at the specific position aren’t filled, then the players with at least two first team selections will be considered and then the second team selections will be used as the tiebreaker. In the case of a true tie, all players are listed. A player who earns five first-team spots will be named a unanimous All-American.

Bishop, a native of Louisville, Kentucky, becomes the second WVU cornerback to earn Consensus All-America honors, (Aaron Beasley, 1995). Bishop also is the first Mountaineer to earn the distinction since 2020 (Darius Stills) and 13th West Virginia player in school history.

Bishop earned a spot on all five (Walter Camp – first team, FWAA – first team, AP – second team, Sporting News – second team, AFCA – second team) of the All-America teams that make up the consensus team. He also is WVU’s 49th All-America selection since 2002. The program now has 112 All-Americans overall. Bishop was previously named to All-America teams by the College Football Network and Bleacher Report (first team) and USA Today and FOX Sport (second team).

Bishop, a 2023 All-Big 12 Conference First Team performer also was a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Award. He played his final season at West Virginia in 2023 after transferring from Minnesota. He started all 12 games for the Mountaineers and led the nation in passes defended (24), pass breakups (20), forced incompletions (17) and ball-hawk rate (interceptions and forced incompletions combined). He currently needs two more breakups to become WVU’s single-season leader with 22, currently held by Brian King (21, 2003). He is ranked No. 16 nationally in interceptions (4).

He posted 13 pass breakups over the last six games and tied the school record with five pass breakups against BYU and also had four against Oklahoma State. He was named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week and Co-Newcomer of the Week for the UCF game when he finished with two interceptions and a pass breakup.

West Virginia (8-4) faces North Carolina (8-4) in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Wednesday, December 27, at 5:30 p.m., ET and will be televised by ESPN.

WVU’s Consensus All-Americans

2023 – Beanie Bishop Jr. (DB)

2020 – Darius Stills (DL)

2006 – Dan Mozes (C)

Steve Slaton (RB)

2003 – Grant Wiley (LB)

1996 – Canute Curtis (LB)

1995 – Aaron Beasley (DB)

1994 – Todd Sauerbrun (P)

1992 – Mike Compton (C)

1985 – Brian Jozwiak (OL)

1982 – Darryl Talley (LB)

1955 – Bruce Bosley (DT)

1919 – Ira Errett “Rat” Rodgers (FB)