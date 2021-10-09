Bears claw Mountaineers as WVU takes third straight conference loss

For the first time since Neal Brown’s first season as the head coach, West Virginia has lost three straight after suffering a blowout loss to Baylor on the road on Saturday, 45-20.

The Bears opened with a fast start, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives, including three straight to open the game. West Virginia answered just one of those with a score of its own, allowing the game to get out of hand rather quickly.

It took Baylor just two plays to add its first touchdown. After a no-gain rush from Abram Smith, Gerry Bohanon connected with TyQuan Thornton over the middle, who took it 75 yards to the end zone.

West Virginia answered six plays later with a 12-yard pass from Jarret Doege, but the Bohanon show was just getting started. The quarterback added three more touchdowns in the first half — two through the air, and on on the ground — as he led the Bears’ offense to an 18-point halftime lead. In fact, Baylor’s offense was so efficient that just two of its seven first-half drives lasted more than five plays, with four ending in touchdowns.

WVU chipped a piece off of the Baylor lead with its first drive of the second half, as Casey Legg made his 10th field goal of the year to stay perfect on the season. That wasn’t enough, though, as Baylor scored two touchdowns on its first two drives.

With the result all but decided, Neal Brown opted to give quarterback Garrett Greene some extra snaps toward the end of the game. He led the Mountaineers on a 12-play touchdown drive, adding the score with his feet from 13 yards out, but that cut the Baylor lead to 25 with just over four minutes left.

Bohanon had a day for Baylor, throwing 18-of-29 for 336 yards with four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. Two of those passing scores went to Thornton, who added 187 yards on eight catches, with the other two connecting with Ben Sims for both of his catches. Smith added a score on the ground on top of his 87 rushing yards.

Doege completed 20 of his 31 passes, adding just the opening drive touchdown and a first quarter interception. His favorite target was Winston Wright, who caught six of his nine passes for 86 yards. The Mountaineer ground attack struggled to get going, though, as Greene led the team with 55 yards and the score — Leddie Brown ran for 44 yards on 12 carries.

The Mountaineers enter their bye week at 2-4 for the first half of the season, including an 0-3 mark in the Big 12. Baylor improves to 5-1 and 3-1 in the league.

West Virginia next faces TCU on the road on Oct. 23.