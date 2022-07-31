MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Big 12 Media Days is often referred to as the unofficial start to the college football season, but when Ladies Huddle rolls around, that means fall camp is near.

The annual event put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club was held Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. The evening kicked off with cocktails and shopping as participants received exclusive discounts on licensed WVU apparel.













A tour of the recently renovated facility followed and led to a photo opportunity with the Mountaineer Mascot, Mary Rousch. The pictures were taken on the same set that was built for the player’s official photos earlier in the week.

Finally, it was time for the most anticipated part of the event. The ladies gathered in the weight room, the music and fog machine were cranked up and they ran out on Mountaineer Field with select players and coaches cheering them on. We enlisted the help of offensive lineman Ja’Quay Hubbard and receiver Sam James to get a closer look at all the action.

Ja’Quay Hubbard Cam:

Sam James Cam:

The athletes became the spectators as they watched the participants put their skills to the test. After about an hour of drills on the field, it was time for some rest and recovery.

There was a live auction held during dinner along with a Q&A with head coach Neal Brown and his wife Brooke. A silent auction took place before and during the event.

Another perk of Ladies Huddle is the opportunity to choose a uniform combination for the fall. Jared Bartlett, C.J. Cole and Hubbard put their model skills to work as they displayed the options. Bartlett’s gold helmet, blue jersey and blue pants look was selected as the winner.

Ladies Huddle 2022 raised more than $30,000 for WVU football and the Women Supporting Athletics.

The next event put on by the MAC is Mountaineers on Target with WVU rilfe on September 9.