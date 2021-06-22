Ben Hampton earns Freshman All-America distinction

Freshman left-handed pitcher Ben Hampton of the West Virginia University baseball team has been named a 2021 Perfect Game/Rawlings Freshman All-American, as announced this week.

The De Pere, Wisconsin, native was placed on the entities’ second team after finishing 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA for the Mountaineers this season. He appeared in 14 games, including 10 starts, and logged 54.0 innings of action, good for No. 2 on the squad.

Additionally, Hampton struck out 47 batters, while yielding just 15 walks on the campaign.

Hampton, who also was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team last month, was one of six players from the Big 12 to be selected to the squad. He becomes WVU’s third Freshman All-American in the last two seasons, joining left-handed pitcher Jake Carr and catcher/infielder Matt McCormick, who were each named Freshman All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper in 2020.

In all, 10 Mountaineers have garnered Freshman All-America honors in program history.

