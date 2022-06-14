Best Virginia is adding some local talent to its roster for TBT 2022.

The squad announced the addition of Buckhannon, West Virginia native Tanner McGrew to its team for this year’s tournament, marking the second non-WVU alumnus to join the team since its inception in 2019. McGrew played college basketball at D-II West Virginia Wesleyan before embarking on a professional career both domestically and abroad.

Tanner McGrew (left) guards Jevon Carter in the NBA Summer League.

“Tanner is a great fit for Best Virginia,” said head coach James Long. “He is a cerebral basketball player who can bring different things to each lineup he plays with. More importantly, Tanner is a professional. He will be great in terms of our team dynamic. Playing at West Virginia Wesleyan, he has been around our alumni every summer and has developed relationships with most of the guys on Best Virginia. We are excited to have Tanner join us to chase this championship in Charleston.”

Standing 6-feet, 8-inches tall and known for his Trombone talent, McGrew walked on at WVWC and played 103 games with the Bobcats. His career culminated in an All-American senior season in which he averaged 12.6 points and 12.4 rebounds per game.

McGrew’s professional career has taken him from the NBA G League to Australia, Denmark, France, Portugal and Romania. He spent his last season with the Romanian club CSU Sibiu, leading the team with 7.9 rebounds per game while adding 10.9 points.

Now, McGrew is excited to don the gold and blue as he represents his home state.

“I’m not a West Virginia University alumni, but I did grow up in central West Virginia and have spent all my life there,” McGrew said. “I’m excited to represent the state, and can’t wait to experience that WVU fanbase.”

McGrew joins Devin Ebanks, Juwan Staten, Jamel Morris, Jaysean Paige, Kevin Jones and John Flowers on Best Virginia. The squad will hold an exhibition game on July 16 at Fairmont State with skills camps in Morgantown and Charleston before tipping off TBT at the West Virginia Regional in the Capital City.