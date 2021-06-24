Best Virginia to face former MEC stars in Wheeling exhibition

Mountaineer fans in the Northern Panhandle will get their fair share of local hoops when Best Virginia squares off against Underground Kings on July 9 in Wheeling.

The WVU alumni squad’s opponent consists of former stars from the Mountain East Conference who were slated to compete as Underground Kings in TBT 2020, but were forced to drop out as COVID-19 forced the tournament to shrink its field from 64 teams to 24. They planned on competing in 2021, but were not selected.

Despite that, Underground Kings will get a taste of TBT play when they square off against Best Virginia at Wheeling Park High School.

“The Mountain East Conference is a very respectable conference,” said Chase Harler of Best Virginia. “The Ohio Valley has witnessed great players come through MEC. I can still remember sold out crowds between West Liberty and Wheeling Jesuit. Underground Kings will give us a great matchup and get us ready for the TBT.”

The team was formed by former Fairmont State players Warren Doles and Jamel Morris, and includes stars like Will Vorhees, David Dennis, Tommie Bolte, Tanner McGrew and head coach God Shammgod.

NEWS: We're playing Underground Kings (@KingsofMEC), an MEC alumni team, in our Wheeling exhibition game Friday, July 9!!



Don't miss this game! Tickets available now: https://t.co/8g5Yz9x5ie pic.twitter.com/WOemrjTmbH — Final Fourcast Podcast + BEST VIRGINIA (@finalfourcast) June 24, 2021

Tickets for the game can be purchased for $25 at bestvirginiatbt.com, or $30 at the door.

This contest will be the second exhibition in which Best Virginia will play this summer. Their first showcase tips off on July 7 in Beckley, although the opponent has not yet been announced.