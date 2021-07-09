Best Virginia To Play In Wheeling

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia basketball fans have a chance to see some of their favorite players from the past 10 years on the court once again Friday night at Wheeling Park High School.

Best Virginia, a team made up of WVU alumni who will be playing in The Basketball Tournament later this month, will play an exhibition game at Park. The team includes Wheeling Central’s Chase Harler and Cameron’s Logan Routt along with Kevin Jones, Juwan Staten, Nate Adrian, Sagaba Konate, John Flowers and several others.

The game is Friday night at 7 p.m. at Wheeling Park high school, doors open at 6 p.m. Children 13 and under get in for free. The other team is made up of former MEC players.

They will also be holding a skills camp Sunday at the Highlands sports complex from 1:30 – 4:30 p.m. you can preregister for the camp at BestVirginiaTBT.com. You can also buy tickets for Friday’s game on the website.