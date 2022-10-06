On Wednesday, October 12th, the Big 12 will be staging an all-day promotional blitz in New York City. Joining Commissioner Brett Yormark to promote the Big 12 brand in the media capital of the world will be Baylor NCAA champion men’s basketball coach Scott Drew, and West Virginia Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins. The Big 12’s trip to the Big Apple will see the Conference engage with traditional sports media as well as non-traditional outlets in the business and lifestyle media space.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to amplify the Big 12 with traditional and non-traditional sports media, and to lay a foundation for us to build off as we contemporize the brand,” said Yormark. “It’s an exciting time for the Conference as we prepare to welcome four new members and expand our footprint across three time zones. Coming to New York allows us to further tell our story, spotlight our accomplishments, and highlight the bright future ahead.”

Last season teams from the Big 12 won eight national championships across the Conference’s 23 sponsored sports, with an additional six teams finishing as runners up. The Big 12 is home to the last two NCAA champion men’s basketball teams, with teams advancing to the last four Final Fours and each of the last three national championship games.