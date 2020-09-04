Big 12 Football Game Cancellation Thresholds Established

Mountaineer football is back, and Gold and Blue Nation is previewing the 2020 football season in the Mountaineer GameDay Preseason Special, sponsored by Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration. Hosts Nick Farrell, Anjelica Trinone, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley are breaking down the timeline from COVID-19 stopping stopping sports in March to the Big 12 decision to play football in the fall.

Anjelica and Nick welcome you into the program to discuss the timeline of events from the abrupt stoppage of sports in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic to the Big 12 decision to carry on with playing football in the fall. They will also discuss the 2020 football schedule for the Mountaineers. All this and more in the ‘Eer to ‘Eer segment, sponsored by Beltone: