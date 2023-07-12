Expansion, rivalries, Holgorsen and more: recapping day one of Big 12 Football Media Days – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The unofficial kickoff to college football season in the Big 12 Conference is here. On this episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, presented by Pritt & Spano, hosts Nick Farrell and Kevin Redfern recap day one of Big 12 Football Media Days.

Half of the league’s head coaches spoke during the first day of Big 12 Football Media Days Wednesday in Arlington, Texas. Read our top takeaways from each press conference:

Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen

Perhaps the opposing coach Mountaineer fans are most familiar with, Holgorsen said he’s excited to be back in the Big 12 with the Cougars — even if it means he’s the new kid on the block once again.

“This is a special deal,” Holgorsen said. “Been a part of the Big 12 Conference for 17 years and been a part of this for seven years. The last four years have been a little different for me, being in the American Conference, and it really makes you appreciate a conference like the Big 12 by now being back. This thing goes so many different directions. The University of Houston has been looking forward to this day for a long, long time.”

Holgorsen served as West Virginia’s head coach from 2011-2018 and oversaw the program’s transition from the Big East to the Big 12 at the beginning of that stint. But is he looking forward to the Thursday night showdown with his former team, which is set for Oct. 12?

“I’ve known [WVU head coach Neal Brown] for a long time. It’ll be OK, and then you tee it up, and you don’t really give a crap who you’re playing,” Holgorsen told Gold and Blue Nation. “All those things go out the door when you tee it up.”

Holgorsen’s Cougars were picked to finish 12th in the Big 12’s preseason media poll.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake

Two of the Big 12’s four newcomers appeared on the opening day of this annual media event: Holgorsen represented Houston, while Sitake represented BYU.

Sitake said his players are excited to tackle the challenging schedule they’ll face.

“When the schedule came out, they were really excited about the schedule. I didn’t have

to do much as a leader to motivate them after seeing that,” Sitake said. “Just wanted to let them know how much I appreciate being their coach.”

BYU is picked to finish 11th in the conference.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian

The Longhorns were picked to win the league in the preseason poll, which was released last week. It’s the first time they’ve been the favorite to win the Big 12 since the conference moved abandoned its divisions format.

That’s not something Sarkisian is focusing on, though.

“We don’t shy away from that. We accept it. We have to acknowledge it. Then we push it to the side, and then we get back to the daily grind of what we need to do,” Sarkisian said. “I think we’ve got a mature enough team to respect what you guys think of us, but at the end of the day, now we have to go back to work. Expectations are just that. What will ultimately define us is how we play on Saturdays, and that’s what we’ve got to focus on.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes

This time last year, the head coach of the Horned Frogs thought he had an average football team. That squad ended up in the national championship game.

But Dykes said it’s time now to move on and look ahead to a new campaign.

“What happened last year is certainly not going to have any bearing on what’s going to happen this year. A big challenge for us,” Dykes said. “I think we’ve got a lot of eyeballs on us moving forward, and that’s what you want. You want to have high expectations for your program. You want people to pay attention.”

The Frogs also reached the Big 12 title game last season, losing to K-State in dramatic fashion.

TCU is picked to finish fifth in the league this fall.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy

The head coach of the Cowboys rarely minces words, and he was asked Wednesday for his thoughts on the future of Bedlam, which will likely end after this season as Oklahoma migrates to the SEC.

“The Bedlam game is over because Oklahoma chose to leave the Big 12, period. It’s not nothing to do with Oklahoma State,” Gundy said. “Do I like that? No. Do I like that conferences have broken up in the past? No, I don’t. But I also know that we have to control what we can control, which is conference realignment is there. It’s probably still going on. Wherever we all end up and whatever schedule they give us to play, we all play it and do the best we can.”

Commissioner Brett Yormark also addressed the possibility of additional expansion in the Big 12 Wednesday during his opening remarks.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold

Leipold’s Jayhawks became one of the darlings of college football last season, as the Big 12’s perennial cellar dweller enjoyed a Cinderella run to bowl elligiblity.

Entering this season, expectations are much higher. After having been picked last in every preseason poll since WVU joined the Big 12, KU is picked to finish ninth this season.

“Last year was an exciting year for us to take a big step forward as a program, getting off to a good start, getting bowl eligible for the first time in over a decade, battling

back in a highly competitive bowl game,” Leipold said. “It showed the resiliency of our team, and we’re excited to take another step this year using that end of the season towards motivation, of course, to get us to be the consistent bowl team we want to be and find a way to turn that into victory.”

Baylor head coach Dave Aranda

After winning the Big 12 championship in 2021, Aranda’s Bears were average a season ago. They went 6-7 overall, with one of their closest losses coming at the hands of the Mountaineers.

Aranda thinks some of his team’s struggles in 2022 were linked to his utilization of the transfer portal — or lack thereof.

“I think one of the struggles for me has always been if you say yes to something, a player outside of your team that’s in the portal, you’re saying no to a player on your team that maybe is struggling from an injury, that’s maybe trying to get his class, his schoolwork in order, that’s maybe trying to hone the techniques of this new position that he’s playing or maybe he’s trying to gain weight or any of those things,” Aranda said. “I think when you bring somebody in, you almost kind of stunt the growth of that person. I think for me to kind of come to grips with hey, this is what needs to happen for the betterment of the team as opposed to just looking at

what’s best for that one particular player on your team.

“I think we all like to think that there’s going to be just a trajectory of taking off like a rocketship, but I think we all know there’s the bumps and the pits and the downward arcing in any type of career or a young person’s career,” he said.

Baylor is picked to finish sixth in the preseason poll.