MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Phillips 66 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships will continue to call Kansas City home for at least the next five years.

The conference announced on Friday the multi-year agreement for Kansas City to serve as the host site for the tournaments was extended two years. This will keep the event in the same location for 2026 and 2027.

“Kansas City’s long affiliation with the Big 12 Conference entered an exciting new chapter in 2020 when we welcomed the women’s tournament back to Kansas City,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC said in an official release. “Our city’s passion for basketball is on full display during the Big 12 Basketball Championships and we could not be more excited to continue our tradition of excellence when hosting these tournaments.”

The women’s tournament was previously held in Oklahoma City before moving to the Municipal Auditorium two years ago. The venue is just a few blocks away from the T-Mobile Center, home of the men’s tournament.

According to the conference, the crowds averaged nearly 18,000 people per year on the men’s side. In 2022, the women’s tournament recorded the highest number of attendees for the quarterfinal round since 2013.

“Kansas City has been a valued partner, showcasing a true dedication to making these tournaments the best postseason basketball event in the country,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “As we prepare to welcome four new schools in the coming years, I’m confident Kansas City will continue to deliver a first-class Championship experience for our athletes, administrators, fans and partners.”

WVU has enjoyed some success at the venue over the last nine tournaments. Bob Huggins squad has reached the finals in three of the last six events and the semifinals four times during that span. In 2019, the Mountaineers became the first Big 12 team to reach the semis as the No. 10 seed.

In their second year playing at the Municipal Auditorium, the WVU women’s team made its third conference title game appearance in program history. The squad is 11-8 in nine appearances at the Big 12 Championships.