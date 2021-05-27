Big 12 postpones No. 8 WVU’s third round matchup vs. No. 4 OSU

Fans will have to wait an extra day for WVU’s start in the winning bracket.

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday afternoon that both Session 5 games in the conference tournament have been moved to Friday due to inclement weather expected in Oklahoma City.

The 8-seed Mountaineers are set to square off against No. 4 Oklahoma State in the third round of the Big 12 Tournament after each squad took a victory on Wednesday in the second round. WVU earned its ticket after upsetting top-seeded Texas behind a complete-game shutout from Jackson Wolf. Later that night, the Cowboys earned their spot with a comfortable 9-5 victory over their rivals, Oklahoma.

Time has not yet been set for first pitch.