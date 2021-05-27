Big 12 postpones No. 8 WVU’s third round matchup vs. No. 4 OSU

Gold and Blue Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Fans will have to wait an extra day for WVU’s start in the winning bracket.

The Big 12 Conference announced Thursday afternoon that both Session 5 games in the conference tournament have been moved to Friday due to inclement weather expected in Oklahoma City.

The 8-seed Mountaineers are set to square off against No. 4 Oklahoma State in the third round of the Big 12 Tournament after each squad took a victory on Wednesday in the second round. WVU earned its ticket after upsetting top-seeded Texas behind a complete-game shutout from Jackson Wolf. Later that night, the Cowboys earned their spot with a comfortable 9-5 victory over their rivals, Oklahoma.

Time has not yet been set for first pitch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Mountaineer GameDay

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories