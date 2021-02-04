Big 12 reschedules WVU’s road game at TCU

West Virginia men’s basketball’s clash at TCU has been pushed back a day.

The Mountaineers were originally slated to face the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Feb. 22, but the Big 12 announced Thursday that that game will now be played on Feb. 23. It will tip off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

This announcement is one of three games that were announced rescheduled by the Big 12, including Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, which was moved to Monday Feb. 22 (originally Feb. 23), and Kansas at Texas, which will tip off after the WVU-TCU matchup.

West Virginia still has two games to be rescheduled after its extended break due to COVID-19. WVU’s home contest with TCU, originially slated for Jan. 16, is yet to be announced, as is the home meeting with Oklahoma State with Jan. 19.