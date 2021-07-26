Big 12 statement: eight remaining members are “disappointed” with decisions made by Texas, Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a statement Monday afternoon, the Big 12 Conference confirmed that the presidents of the University of Oklahoma and University of Texas have informed the league that the two schools will not extend their grant of rights when the current agreement expires in 2025.

“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”

The expectation is that Oklahoma and Texas will soon begin the process of joining the SEC. Intent to join that league was first reported last week, and is a move that stands to shake up college football.

Officials from both schools have also stated that they intend to remain members of the Big 12 through the 2024-25 academic year, but at this point, it’s unclear if that will happen.

