The Big 12 has announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball preseason awards and team as voted by the league’s head coaches. Mike Miles Jr. is TCU’s first selection as Preseason Player of the Year. Grant Sherfield picked up Oklahoma’s seventh Preseason Newcomer of the Year, and first since 2012-13. Keyonte George is the second consecutive Baylor player named Preseason Freshman of the Year.



Miles was joined on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by Baylor’s Adam Flagler, Kansas’ Jalen Wilson, Oklahoma State’s Avery Anderson III and the Texas duo of Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr. Flagler, Wilson and Miles were unanimous selections. A tie in the voting created an extra position. All six were named to All-Big 12 Teams last season as Flagler, Miles and Allen were second team selections while Wilson, Anderson and Carr were on the third team.



While starting all 31 games he played in, Miles was the only player in the Big 12 to finish the 2021-22 season in the top six in points (15.2) and assists (3.8), ranking fifth and sixth, respectively. He led TCU in scoring in 18 of the 31 games, scored in double figures in 16 games and recorded 20 or more points eight times. The junior guard was named to the 2022 All-Big 12 Tournament Team, the first Horned Frog in 25 seasons to be named to a conference all-tournament team. In addition to his All-Big 12 Second Team accolade, Miles was named to the NABC All-District 8 Second Team and to the USBWA All-Region VII Team. He won a gold medal while representing the USA at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, playing under his college coach, Jamie Dixon.



Sherfield spent the past two seasons at Nevada where he was a two-time USBWA All-District VIII Team selection and reached the 1,000 career points milestone. Last season he led the Wolfpack in points (19.1) and assists (6.39) while also pulling down 4.2 rebounds a game. His 6.39 assists led the Mountain West and was fourth nationally. The senior guard was named to the All-Mountain West First Team as a sophomore and the third team as a junior.



A five-star guard out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, George was the No. 3-ranked player in the 2022 class by ESPN, making him the highest-ranked recruit in Baylor program history. He is the Bears’ fifth McDonalds All-American and averaged 17.8 points last season while shooting .410 from 3-point range. George was named MVP of the 2021 3×3 U18 World Cup while playing for USA Basketball. This past summer he averaged 22.8 points to lead Baylor to the GLOBL JAM championship game.



The Big 12 Preseason Poll will be announced Thursday.



Preseason Player of the Year

Mike Miles Jr., TCU, G, 6-2, Jr., Highland Hills, Texas/Lancaster



Preseason Newcomer of the Year

Grant Sherfield, Oklahoma, G, 6-2, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas/Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.)/

Wichita State/Nevada



Preseason Freshman of the Year

Keyonte George, Baylor, G, 6-4, Lewisville, Texas/IMG Academy

Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Name, School Pos. Ht. Cl. Hometown/Previous School(s) Adam Flagler, Baylor* G 6-3 RSr. Duluth, Ga./Duluth Jalen Wilson, Kansas* F 6-8 RJr. Denton, Texas/Guyer Avery Anderson III, Oklahoma State G 6-3 Sr. Justin, Texas/Northwest Mike Miles Jr., TCU* G 6-2 Jr. Highland Hills, Texas/Lancaster Timmy Allen, Texas F 6-6 Sr. Mesa, Ariz./Red Mountain/Utah Marcus Carr, Texas G 6-2 Gr. Toronto, Ontario, Canada/Montverde Academy (Fla.)/Pittsburgh/Minnesota

A tie resulted in an extra position on the team.



Honorable Mention (listed alphabetically by school):

LJ Cryer (Baylor), Keyonte George (Baylor), Kevin McCullar (Kansas), Tanner Groves (Oklahoma), Moussa Cisse (Oklahoma State), Emanuel Miller (TCU),Tyrese Hunter (Texas), Fardaws Aimaq (Texas Tech), Kevin Obanor (Texas Tech).



Coaches not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes.