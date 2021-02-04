Bishop named Director of Sports Nutrition for WVU football

West Virginia University coach Neal Brown has announced that Haley Bishop has joined the WVU football program as its director of sports nutrition.

“We would like to welcome Haley to the Mountaineer Football Family,” Brown said. “She comes with excellent credentials and has spent time overseeing the nutritional needs of student-athletes, educating them on the value of proper nutrition on and off the field. With her experience and education, she will be a great addition to our football program’s sports performance unit.”

Bishop will develop and oversee the nutritional needs for the football student-athletes. She will counsel individuals and groups on daily nutrition for performance and health. She will research the most recent scientific evidence and turn it into practical sports nutrition recommendations and will track and document the outcomes of nutrition services. She will serve as a food and nutrition resource for the program, providing education and maintaining professional competency and skills required for practice.

Bishop will develop and counsel in hydration protocols, address nutritional challenges to performance, evaluate nutritional supplements, develop all menus and oversee fueling and refueling stations.

A native of Taylorsville, Georgia, Bishop comes to West Virginia after spending more than two years as the director of sports nutrition at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia. She provided teams with education and conducted one-on-one consultations with student-athletes, while collaborating with coaches, sports medicine staff and sports performance staff. She managed the fueling station, assisted with travel nutrition, developed educational material and individual meal plans tailored for their health needs. She collaborated with the sports medicine staff on creating injury nutrition protocols and was the designee for the nutritional supplement evaluation to stay in compliance with NCAA policies.

Prior to that she served internships at Arkansas (2018), St. Vincent’s Performance Center (2016-17), UAB (2015-16) and Samford (2013-15) and was a sports nutrition graduate assistant at Samford (2016-17). She worked with the football team at Samford, the women’s basketball team at UAB and worked the NFL Pre-Combine training camp in 2016 at St. Vincent’s Sports Performance Center.

Bishop is a registered dietician and is a board certified specialist in sports dietetics by the commission on dietetic registration and has maintained her registered dietician status for more than two years since her certification. She is ServSafe Food protection manager certified by the National Restaurant Association and is certified in CPR, AED, first aid and blood pathogen certified by the American Heart Association.

She holds professional affiliations with the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Collegiate and Professional Sports Dieticians Association and is a member of the Women Leaders in Collegiate Sports.

Bishop graduated from Samford with a bachelor of science degree in nutrition and dietetics in 2016 and her master’s degree in nutrition in 2017. She studied abroad in Costa Rica and has registered more than 1,300 hours of clinical, food service, public health and sports performance experience during her dietetic internship at Samford with emphasis of sports at St. Vincent’s.

In 2016, Bishop was selected for the outstanding research award with her abstract being published in the International Society of Sports Nutrition and was the recipient of the outstanding campus and community service award at UAB.