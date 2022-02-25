WVU centerback Bjarne Thiesen is headed back to Long Island for the summer to re-join his club team.

The Long Island Rough Riders of USL League Two announced Friday that Thiesen re-signed with the club for his second season. He competed with the Rough Riders during the tail end of their 2021 campaign, starting in all seven of his appearances and adding two goals.

“Bjarne is coming off the back of an incredible Fall season in which he was named a Division I All-American at WVU,” said Rough Riders coach Tom Bowen. “He could probably have had his pick of any team in the country to play for this summer so the fact that he has chosen to return and play for us again is huge boost to the squad.”

USL2 is unofficially the fourth league on the American soccer pyramid, mostly consisting of developmental clubs across the country.

Thiesen, a native of Kiel, Germany, started all 21 matches for West Virginia as a redshirt sophomore and added two goals. He was selected as a third team All-American by United Soccer Coaches and was slotted at No. 26 in the Top Drawer Soccer Men’s Division I Top 100 players.

“I’m convinced he’s a future pro and would be shocked if people are not monitoring him very closely,” Bowen said. “I’m really excited to have him back.”

Long Island begins its 2022 season on May 22 against Morris Elite SC, and it concludes on July 13 against FC Euro New York.

West Virginia’s spring season starts on Mar. 5 against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds.