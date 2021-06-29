Bob Huggins gives preseason update on his 2021-22 WVU men’s hoops roster

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a news release Tuesday, strongly criticizing California’s ban on state-funded travel to West Virginia and other states, describing the ban as "an affront to the respect that the Constitution affords each state to govern as its constituents deem fit."

The release from Morrisey came Tuesday in response to a travel ban related to West Virginia’s passage of legislation relating to transgender participation in interscholastic athletic events.