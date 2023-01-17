MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins was honored by the West Virginia State Legislature Tuesday morning.

The State Senate, currently in its seventh day of session, congratulated Huggins on his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September.

“There was an impromptu coaching clinic in the Governor’s Reception room his morning,” Governor Jim Justice tweeted Tuesday. “Today, I delivered a congratulatory proclamation to Coach Huggs for his HOF induction.”

It’s the second time that Huggins has been celebrated by the folks in West Virginia’s state capital. Sept. 10 was declared “Bob Huggins Day” across the state, while Huggins was in Springfield, Massachusetts for his Hall of Fame induction.

The Bear was also honored by the Ohio State Legislature in December.

Huggins currently sits third on the Division-I men’s basketball all-time wins list with 926 career victories.