Henceforth, Sept. 10 will be known as Bob Huggins Day in the state of West Virginia.

WVU men’s basketball announced on social media that Gov. Jim Justice has declared Saturday as the state’s first “Bob Huggins Day” to commemorate the legendary Mountaineer coach’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame. Huggins will be the third Mountaineer to earn his spot in Springfield, Massachusetts after Jerry West and Rod Thorn.

The Morgantown native is a West Virginia original, as he was born in the University City before moving to Port Washington, Ohio as a kid. He returned to the Mountain State as a sophomore in college to play for Joedy Gardner’s WVU teams, and graduated from the University manga cum laude.

After taking a shot at the NBA, Huggins quickly returned to help Coach Gardner out as a graduate assistant — his first soiree in coaching — while earning a Masters degree.

His coaching career took him to three different states before he returned to West Virginia in 2007 to coach the Mountaineers. It took him just three seasons to bring WVU to the national stage, leading the team to the 2010 Final Four.

Huggins currently sits No. 3 on the Division I all-time wins list with 916 career victories.