MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The holidays are here, and Gold and Blue Nation is bringing you a festive episode of The Bob Huggins Show this weekend.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi are back to make your spirits bright as WVU gets ready to open up Big 12 play.

Anjelica and Ryan recap WVU’s victories over Buffalo and Stony Brook. They will also look ahead to Big 12 play to close out 2022 and give their keys to the season thus far, sponsored by Astorg Auto of Charleston.

Caridi and head coach Bob Huggins sit down following the contest against Stony Brook to recap that win and look back on the first half of the season. They will discuss what the team needs to improve on before heading into conference play on New Year’s Eve against Kansas State.

WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison also joins the program to bring you a breakdown of the team’s guards.

WVU basketball analyst Warren Baker will also bring you his thoughts on the Mountaineers, who now sit at 10-2 overall.

Prior to the Buffalo contest, head coach Bob Huggins was honored for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Fans were able to get their picture with the orange jacket, ring and hall of fame trophy. Ryan will recap all of the festivities from Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Day.

