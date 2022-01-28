This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: Preview of the Big 12/SEC Challenge vs. Arkansas

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers are looking to break their four game losing skid this weekend as they head to Arkansas to face the Razorbacks in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

We’ll preview that matchup and look back at WVU’s recent games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma coming up this weekend on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi, Warren Baker and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will bring you their breakdowns on the Mountaineers and what they’ll need to do in order to get back into the win column.

Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will look back at WVU’s latest losses and preview Saturday’s Big 12/SEC Challenge clash with Arkansas as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

Tony Caridi and Bob Huggins will sit down in the Coach’s Corner to give and update on WVU hoops. An unhappy Huggins discusses what went wrong in the games against Texas Tech and Oklahoma. He also touches on potential roster changes and previews their upcoming road contest in Fayetteville. All that and more in the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

Jennifer Miller, WVU Senior Manager of Brand and Trademark Licensing, will join the program to bring you all the details on how you can enter the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan Contest. Miller will provide the details on how to enter for your chance to win the grand prize: a $3,000 shopping spree and a WVU Football game day experience for two.

Hall of famer Warren Baker is back to bring you his insight on Bob Huggins’ crew and gives his keys to breaking the losing streak for the Mountaineers. Bake will also discuss how this team needs to find an identity to be successful in the long run.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is bringing you a highlight reel from Gabe Osabuohien, who netted a career-high 17 points in the game against Oklahoma. Wolfman will breakdown some Osabuohien’s best moments inside the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2021-22 season for the Mountaineers.