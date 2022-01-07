This weekend on The Bob Huggins Show: Preview of WVU vs. K-State, conversation with Shane Lyons

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Big 12 Conference play has started, and the Gold and Blue Nation team is back to bring you another season of The Bob Huggins Show.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker, Tony Caridi and Warren Baker are breaking down the start of Big 12 play versus the Texas Longhorns. We’ll also bring you exclusive interviews from the head coach himself Bob Huggins, director of athletics Shane Lyons and much more.

Anjelica and Ryan will look back on that New Year’s Day clash in the Lone Star State against Texas. They’ll recap that 74-59 loss against the Longhorns, preview Saturday’s matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats and take a closer look at the AP poll and WVU women’s basketball’s upcoming schedule. All that and more as we go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

Ryan and Anjelica will also bring you their keys to the Mountaineers’ first conference victory in the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Tony Caridi and The Bear sit down to look back on that game against Texas. Coach Huggins discusses how his team needs to reduce turnovers and get more shooters going before returning to the Coliseum this Saturday. He also discusses how he’s encouraging forward Jalen Bridges to shoot the ball more to become an impactful player. That’s coming up in the two-part Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons joins the Bob Huggins Show to chat with Gold and Blue Nation executive producer Nick Farrell on the 2021 athletics calendar year. Lyons also looks ahead to 2022, discusses the transfer portal and more.

Anjelica will chat with WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey to discuss his team’s season. He will also preview Saturday’s matchup against Kansas State and recap the team’s conference opener against Iowa State.

Warren Baker joins as always to bring you his take on the Mountaineers. Bake gives his analysis on what needs to be improved before the Wildcats enter the Coliseum.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to bring you some big action highlighting Bridges, a West Virginia native, in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The Bob Huggins Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The Bob Huggins Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2021-22 season for the Mountaineers.