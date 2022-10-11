WVU goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire gathers the ball after making a save during a 2022 preseason training session. (Photo: Sam Coniglio/Gold and Blue Nation)

Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Marc Bonnaire of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday.

Bonnaire made his collegiate debut in goal for the Mountaineers in their 4-0 win at Old Dominion on Oct. 8, in Norfolk, Virginia. The Warrenton, Virginia, native faced nine shots and made one save on his way to the clean sheet.

With the win, WVU secured its first road triumph of the season and its first-ever Sun Belt victory.

The conference honor is the first by a Mountaineer this season. Last year, three players – Ciro Bourlot Jaeggi, Luke McCormick and Yoran Popovic – were recipients of Mid-American Conference (MAC) weekly awards.

West Virginia returns to action on Tuesday, Oct. 11, against Lehigh. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown is set for 7 p.m. ET.

