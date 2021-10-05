Both WVU soccer teams land in United Soccer Coaches top 10

West Virginia has two soccer teams in the United Soccer Coaches poll top 10 after the women’s team made a three-spot jump on Wednesday, while the men’s side slipped one place.

The Mountaineer women’s soccer squad opened its Big 12 slate with a pair of massive shutout wins, the first over Iowa State by a 4-0 scoreline, followed by a 2-0 win over Oklahoma. The team got a big boost from senior centerback Jordan Brewster, who earned the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week award for the second time this season.

The No. 12 ranking for Nikki Izzo-Brown’s group is the highest of the season, and ties the preseason poll from the summer. They return to the pitch against Kansas State on the road on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Dan Stratford’s men went down to No. 4 in this week’s USC poll after hosting Akron to a scoreless draw to open league play in the MAC. This is the third week this season that the Mountaineers will be ranked at No. 4 after peaking a week prior at No. 3.

WVU’s next clash is a road non-conference matchup with Lehigh on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. The team returns to the league slate on Saturday when they travel to face Northern Illinois at 4 p.m. ET.