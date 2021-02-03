Boyd enters national rankings

Redshirt freshman Jeffrey Boyd of the West Virginia University wrestling team enters the national rankings for the first time in his collegiate career, as announced by several publications on Wednesday.

Boyd (141) joins redshirt juniors Noah Adams (197) and Killian Cardinale (125) and freshman Peyton Hall (165) in this week’s polls.

Following his first win over a ranked opponent, Boyd appears at No. 32 by The Open Mat at 141 pounds. The Erie, Pennsylvania, native captured a 7-1 decision over No. 24 Chris Sandoval of Northern Colorado on Jan. 31. With the score knotted at one point apiece, the two grapplers entered sudden victory. However, it wasn’t until the second overtime period that Boyd made Mountaineer Nation stand on their feet, as he scored a takedown and four nearfall points for the win. Boyd is now 5-2 on the year.

Adams, who is 7-0 on the year and owns a 39-match win streak, maintains his No. 1 rankings at 197 pounds by Intermat, FloWrestling and The Open Mat. The Coal City, West Virginia, native most recently picked up a 13-1 major decision over No. 16 Jacob Seely of Northern Colorado. Adams boasts a pair of bonus victories this season and has outscored his opponents 59-15.

Cardinale moves up two spots in The Open Mat’s poll, coming in at No. 22 after a 7-2 decision over Jace Koelzer of Northern Colorado last weekend. The Bristow, Virginia, native sits at 4-3 on the year and is currently on a two-match win streak.

At 165 pounds, Hall moves up one spot in FloWrestling’s top-20 poll and two spots in The Open Mat’s top-33 poll, checking in at No. 23 in both. The Chester, West Virginia, native most recently scored an 8-5 win over Jordan Robison of Northern Colorado to improve to 6-1 on the year.

Additionally, West Virginia received votes in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Top-25 Poll for the second straight week. As a team, WVU was last ranked on Jan. 14, 2016.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.