Bracket Announced for 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship

Seeds and game times have been determined for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship, May 25-30, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

TCU and Texas shared the Big 12 regular-season title. By winning the conference series over the Horned Frogs, the Longhorns will be the No. 1 seed for the Championship and face the winner of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. CT single-elimination game between No. 8-seed West Virginia and No. 9-seed Kansas. The contest between the game one winner and UT is set for 4 p.m. CT in the division two side of the bracket.

Division one of the bracket starts on Wednesday, May 25, at 9 a.m. CT as No. 3 Texas Tech faces No. 6 Baylor. No. 2-seed TCU will play No. 7-seed Kansas State in a 12:30 p.m. CT tilt.

No. 4 Oklahoma State and No. 5 Oklahoma will also play in division two at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday evening.



All-session tickets for the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City are on sale now.

All-session tickets can be purchased by visiting Big12Sports.com/BuyTickets and include all games of the championship, including if-necessary games, totaling 16 contests. Tickets start as low as $69 for terrace seats, with field level $99 and club seats available for $169.

Single-session tickets go on sale Monday morning, May 24, at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets start as low as $15 for lawn seats, $17 for terrace, $24 for field and club seats available for $32.

Bags are not allowed in Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, with the following exceptions: clear bags that do not exceed 12x6x12, small clutches that do not exceed 4.5×6.5, and diaper bags and medically necessary devices after proper inspection.

The seating bowl has been reconfigured to maintain social distancing. All parties will be seated in groups of a maximum of six guests, and all parties will be socially distanced from other groups based on current guidelines. If a party is greater than six, they will be split into a minimum of two pods of seats. All fans ages two and up are strongly encouraged to wear a facemask covering their nose and mouth at all times unless actively eating or drinking. For complete details on stadium protocols, visit OKCDodgers.com.

Tickets can also be purchased online and are available by calling the Oklahoma City Dodgers at (405) 218-2180.

The Championship returns to Oklahoma City for the 21st time in conference history. All of the preliminary matchups of the Championship will be featured on either Big 12 Now on ESPN+ or ESPNU. The Championship title game is set for a 5 p.m. CT first pitch on Sunday, May 30 and is televised on ESPN2.

2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship – Oklahoma City, Okla.

Thursday, May 25

Session One

Game 1: No. 9 Kansas vs. No. 8 West Virginia – 6:00 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Wednesday, May 26

Session Two

Game 2: No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 3 Texas Tech – 9:00 a.m. [ESPNU]

Game 3: No. 7 Kansas State vs. No. 2 TCU – 12:30 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]



Session Three

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 1 Texas – 4:00 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Game 5: No. 5 Oklahoma vs. No. 4 Oklahoma State – 7:30 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]



Thursday, May 27

Session Four

Game 6: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser – 9:00 a.m. [ESPNU]

Game 7: Game 4 Loser vs. Game 5 Loser – 12:30 p.m. [ESPNU]

Session Five

Game 8: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner – 4:00 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Game 9: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner – 7:30 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]



Friday, May 28

Session Six

Game 10: Game 8 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner – 3:15 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Game 11: Game 9 Loser vs. Game 7 Winner – 7:00 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]



Saturday, May 29

Session Seven

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner – 9:00 a.m. [Big12 Now on ESPN+]

Game 13: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner – 12:30 p.m. [Big 12 Now on ESPN+]

Session Eight

*Game 14: Winner Game 12 vs. Loser Game 12, If Necessary – 4:00 p.m. [Big12 Now on ESPN+]

**Game 15: Winner Game 13 vs. Loser Game 13, If Necessary*** – 7:30 p.m. [Big12 Now on ESPN+]



Sunday, May 30

Session Nine

Game 16: Championship Game – 5:00 p.m. [ESPN2]



Times listed in Central.



*Game 14 will be necessary if the winner of Game 10 also wins Game 12.

**Game 15 will be necessary if the winner of Game 11 also wins Game 13.

***If Game 14 is unnecessary, Game 15 will be played at 4:00 p.m. rather than 7:30 p.m.