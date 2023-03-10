MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s fate is out of its hands until Sunday. Luckily for the Mountaineers, they seem to be in a good place.

WVU’s last game before the Big Dance didn’t end the way it wanted after the squad was decisively bounced from the Big 12 Tournament by top-seeded Kansas. That defeat likely did not push the Mountaineers from the NCAA Tournament field, though, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

The bracketologist lists West Virginia as the No. 9 seed in the South region, squaring off against No 8 Iowa in Birmingham, Alabama. That, ironically, would be a matchup with guard Joe Toussaint’s former team after the Bronx native transferred to Morgantown this past offseason.

That seems to be a unanimous pick for WVU. CrazySportDude, the highest-rated bracketologist on the web according to The Bracket Project, also puts WVU as the 9-seed in Birmingham, however he projects that WVU would face Arkansas in the first round. Dominic Lese, also known as “Bracket Dom,” also gives WVU a 9-seed matchup in Birmingham, but he slates the Mountaineers in the East region against FAU.

West Virginia would likely be the seventh team in the Big 12 to make the 68-team field. That number dropped by one after Oklahoma State fell to Texas in the Big 12 Tournament, knocking them out of several bracketologists’ projections after the Cowboys lost five of their seven most recent games.

The official bracket will be unveiled at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday on CBS.