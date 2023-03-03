MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA Tournament is still weeks away from tipping off, but the madness has already arrived for WVU women’s hoops.

West Virginia earned a crucial win on Saturday when it edged Oklahoma State at home. That had plenty of implications in the Big 12 standings, but it also likely kept the Mountaineers’ NCAA Tournament bid alive.

According to ESPN’s Charlie Creme, the Mountaineers sit on the bubble ahead of their season finale. Unlike WVU’s men’s side, though, Dawn Plitzuweit’s team sits just outside the NCAA Tournament field as a “First Four Out” squad.

The Mountaineers have fought to earn their spot on the bubble, having won four of their last six games. That stretch includes a home upset of No. 19 Iowa State and a heartbreaking defeat to Texas Tech in double overtime.

That means WVU’s season likely comes down to Saturday as the Mountaineers travel to Baylor’s Ferrell Center, a venue at which the Mountaineers have won just once.

The Lady Bears are having a down year by Baylor standards and could complete their first regular season since 2000-01 (the program’s inaugural campaign) with fewer than 20 wins. If WVU prevails in Waco, the Mountaineers would in fact jump the Lady Bears and lock in as the Big 12’s No. 6 seed.

If WVU loses to the Lady Bears, though, things get complicated. That would put WVU in a possible tie with Kansas with an even 9-9 conference record, forcing several external results to place the two teams.

Additionally, a loss to Baylor would likely force WVU to make a conference tournament run for its NCAA Tournament bid.

Tip-off between the Mountaineers and the Lady Bears is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.