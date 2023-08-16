The Big 12 Conference named its Scholar-Athletes of the Year for its nine spring sports on Wednesday, and former WVU outfielder Braden Barry claimed the honor for baseball.

Barry – a finance major – played in every game for WVU this season while sporting a 3.73 GPA. In three seasons in Morgantown, he earned three Academic All-Big 12 selections and two CSC Academic All-District nods.

He batted for a .282 average with 14 home runs, 76 RBI, 34 doubles, five triples, 44 stolen bases, and a .371 on-base percentage in that three-year span.

This June, he was drafted by Toronto in the eighth round of the MLB Draft. He was taken with the 244th overall pick, making him the third-highest drafted Mountaineer outfielder since the program moved to the Big 12 Conference.

He is the 11th WVU player to be taken in the top 10 rounds of the draft since 2013.

Barry earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors with the Mountaineers this spring. He ranked second on the team in hits (67), doubles (19), and steals (24), and third in runs (57).