First WVU position player of the year to be drafted

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Braden Barry became the first position player, and the second player overall, from WVU to be selected in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Barry, a Louisville-native, was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the eighth round of the 2023 MLB Draft. Reed was taken with the No. 244 overall pick.

He earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors for WVU this spring in his junior season with the program. He was one of three players (Barry – Tevin Tucker – Dayne Leonard) to start all 60 games in 2023 for the Mountaineers.

In three seasons at WVU, he hit .282 with 14 homers, 76 RBIs, 34 doubles, five triples, 44 stolen bases and a .371 on-base percentage.

He has until 11:59 p.m. EST on August 15 to sign his contract or opt for another year in college.