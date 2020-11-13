Breaking down this weekend’s matchup on The Neal Brown Show

West Virginia is back home to defend the mountains against the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. Before kickoff at noon ET, don’t miss on a brand-new episode of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi, Scott Nolte and Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley will break down the Mountaineers’ play last week against Texas and look ahead to Saturday’s game.

In the two-part Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown discuss the Mountaineers’ 17-13 loss in Austin against Texas. Coach Brown discusses the improvements he saw in his team, but needs to be improved before the Horned Frogs enter Morgantown. Coach Brown also touches on some personnel for the Horned Frogs including sophomore quarterback Max Duggan and special teams threat junior wide receiver Derius Davis.

Nick and Anjelica will go ‘Eer to ‘Eer, brought to you by Beltone. They discuss the Mountaineer’s falling short to Texas by four points. They will also take a look back at the Mountaineers’ match up against TCU in their 2019 season finale 20-17 victory in Fort Worth. Nick and Anjelica will also take a look at the current Big 12 standings.

WVU offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Gerad Parker joins the program to discuss the wide receivers unit and how they are improving each week. He also touches on finding success in their unit, and how they’ve been learning to move forward from failures.

Jeffery Pooler Jr. has been a threat for the WVU defense in his time with the Mountaineers. The redshirt senior joins The Neal Brown Show to discuss what makes him a playmaker for the 2020 WVU defense.

Analyst Jed Drenning joins the program to give you his analysis on the Mountaineers’ play against the Longhorns, and look ahead to pull off a win over TCU at home.

Scott Nolte is back to bring you his keys to a win over TCU in this week’s Keys to the Game, sponsored by Astorg Motors of Charleston.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley is back to break down the Mountaineer’s play against Texas in this week’s edition of The Wolf’s Den. The Wolfman will also bring you a big hit from redshirt senior CB Alonzo Addae in this week’s Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Hit of the Week.

All this and more coming up this weekend on The Neal Brown Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

The Neal Brown Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you the show with a fun, entertaining 60-minute magazine style show that sets up the 2020 season for the Mountaineers.