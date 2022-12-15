Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named to the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America Second Team, as announced by the organization on Thursday.

The honor is the second of Brewster’s career, as she becomes the first Mountaineer to garner a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-America nod in back-to-back seasons since Bianca St. Georges in 2017-18. With the award, Brewster moves WVU’s total number of Scholar All-America honors to five all time.

Prior to her Scholar All-America honor, the North Canton, Ohio, native was named an Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators earlier this month. In total, Brewster has collected four academic All-America honors during her career.

Brewster started every match for which she was available in 2022 and led the team with 9,249 career minutes. In November, she was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American for the third consecutive season. The three-time co-caption netted a trio of goals and an assist in 2022, with all three goals credited as game-winners and her assist coming on a game-winning goal in the final match of the regular season. Most notably, Brewster scored the game-winning goal in WVU’s Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Nov. 6, to help West Virginia claim its fifth Big 12 Tournament title.

Brewster made her 96th career start in West Virginia’s regular-season finale on Oct. 27, setting a new program record for career starts. She finished her career with 101 starts. Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive season earlier this year, and she is a five-time All-Big 12 honoree.

In the classroom, Brewster maintained a 4.00 cumulative grade point average (GPA) while working toward a master’s degree in business administration. She is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and earned her third career CSC Academic All-District honor last month. Brewster has appeared on the Big 12 Commissioner’s and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls, as well as the Dean’s List during her time at West Virginia.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.