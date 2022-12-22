MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster of the West Virginia University women’s soccer team has been named the 2022 Big 12 Women’s Soccer Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year, as announced by the league on Thursday.

Brewster is just the second honoree for WVU women’s soccer all time, while she also is the first to receive the honor since Frances Silva in 2013. Additionally, Brewster becomes the first Mountaineer to garner the Big 12 Scholar Athlete of the Year award since Ryan Kelly (men’s swimming and diving) and Abby Kaufman (gymnastics) in 2019.

The North Canton, Ohio, native also was named a Scholar All-American by the United Soccer Coaches and an Academic All-American by the College Sports Communicators earlier this month. In total, Brewster has collected four academic All-America honors during her career.

Brewster started every match for which she was available in 2022 and led the team with 9,249 career minutes. In November, she was named a United Soccer Coaches All-American for the third consecutive season. The three-time co-caption netted a trio of goals and an assist in 2022, with all three goals credited as game-winners and her assist coming on a game-winning goal in the final match of the regular season. Most notably, Brewster scored the game-winning goal in WVU’s Big 12 Championship game against TCU on Nov. 6, to help West Virginia claim its fifth Big 12 Tournament title.

Brewster made her 96th career start in West Virginia’s regular-season finale on Oct. 27, setting a new program record in the category. She finished her career with 101 starts. Additionally, Brewster was named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List for the third consecutive season earlier this year, and she is a five-time All-Big 12 honoree.

In the classroom, Brewster maintained a 3.90 cumulative grade point average (GPA) before graduating in December 2022 with a master’s degree in business administration. She is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team honoree and earned her third career CSC Academic All-District honor last month. Brewster has appeared on the Big 12 Commissioner’s and Garrett Ford Academic Honor Rolls, as well as the Dean’s List during her time at West Virginia.

