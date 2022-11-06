It’s no secret that Jordan Brewster, on top of being one of the best defensive players in the country, has one of the strongest kicking legs on this West Virginia women’s soccer team.

But even Brewster wouldn’t mind a little assistance from the wind now and then.

An assist from the wind she got. A Big 12 title she and the Mountaineers earned.

Brewster tallied a set-piece goal on a free kick in the 93rd minute of Sunday’s Big 12 Soccer Championship match between the fourth-seeded Mountaineers and second-seeded TCU. Her goal, which sailed into the box from roughly 85 yards away before taking a big hop over the Horned Frog keeper’s outstretched hand to land in the back of the net, gave West Virginia a 1-0 lead in overtime.

Jordan Brewster just scored all the way from Corpus Christi!

What a boot! #WVU leads in OT #Big12SOC

pic.twitter.com/tTXdWqRDQG — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) November 6, 2022

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s crew won by that score, claiming their fifth Big 12 Tournament title, and first since 2018.

This match was scoreless in the first half, despite both keepers needing to make three saves each.

Big 12 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year Kayza Massey was tested consistently by TCU. The Horned Frogs attempted seven shots on goal, and Massey saved them all. That included what was arguably TCU’s best chance of the match late in the second half, when Massey deflected a shot by Gracie Brian that could’ve given the Horned Frogs the lead.

With the match scoreless in the first overtime period, Brewster lined up for a free kick roughly equal distance between her own goal and the midfield stripe. With a strong wind at her back, Brewster’s free kick sailed past all other players, bounced in the box, and springboarded over the TCU keeper into the net.

It was Brewster’s second goal of the tournament, and third of the season. But, arguably, none this year has been bigger than this one.

Brewster was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player on defense. Teammate Lauren Segalla was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player on offense. Segalla scored two goals in the tournament, as well, with one apiece against Oklahoma State and Texas.

With the win, West Virginia has not only claimed its latest Big 12 title, but has earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Mountaineers return to the dance after missing out on the NCAA Tournament a year ago.

Izzo-Brown and company will learn when and where they will play in the first round of the tournament on Monday. The NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament Selection Show begins at 4 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

WVU women’s soccer remains undefeated in the big 12 Soccer Tournament title match. The Mountaineers have also now won at least 10 games each season since 2000.