WVU football enters fall camp with nearly everyone on its roster available. There are a few players who are still recovering from offseason surgeries and others who are making their return after being kept out in the spring.

Junior center Zach Frazier falls into the second category. Frazier had restrictions for spring practices and did not participate in any contact drills as he recovered from an upper-body injury. Head coach Neal Brown said the Fairmont native is a full participant moving forward.

Promising freshman Josiah Trotter suffered a knee injury early into the spring and has surgery in the middle of April. Brown said in the spring that Trotter could likely miss an extended period during the 2023 season. The linebacker showed his progress when he appeared at WVU’s Ladies Huddle event last week and was walking with no restrictions. Brown said his recovery is going well but did not give a timetable for his return.

Davis Mallinger and Brayden Dudley are also recovering from off-season surgeries. Mallinger started his WVU career as a safety but will switch to wide receiver this year. He and Dudley, a redshirt sophomore bandit, will be limited for fall camp. Dudley is expected to be back early in the season.

Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Asani Redwood is “ahead of schedule” with his recovery. He was out for the spring but has been participating in non-contact drills/training.

Senior receiver Cortez Braham will be limited over the next few days as he is dealing with an illness. Coach Brown said “It’s nothing serious.”