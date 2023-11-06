MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia head coach Neal Brown didn’t have many injuries to discuss this week. The team was relatively unscathed, from a health and safety standpoint, in its win over BYU.

Additionally, the statuses of two offensive starters who missed Saturday’s contest against the Cougars have improved.

Brown is “hopeful” that redshirt freshman wide receiver Hudson Clement will be healthy enough to play in Norman this week. Clement suffered an ankle injury against Oklahoma State three weeks ago and missed the last two games. The Martinsburg, West Virginia native was in uniform Saturday night, though he did not appear in the contest. Brown noted the Clement could have been used in an emergency situation, though with a double-digit lead for almost the entire game, that situation never arose.

“He practiced a little bit last week. I don’t think he’s 100 percent,” said Brown. “We made the decision not to play him until he gets to 100 percent. He practiced today. We’re hopeful that — he can really help us, his big-play ability —, so we’re hopeful he can play. But he’s dealing with an ankle, and sometimes those just take a little time.”

Veteran offensive lineman Doug Nester was categorized as “questionable” on Monday by his head coach. However, Brown stated there is a chance he could play against Oklahoma this weekend. He missed Saturday’s contest against BYU due to a lower leg injury he sustained in the Mountaineers’ recent win over UCF.

“Doug moved around today. We’ll know more as the week goes,” said Brown. “I think he’s questionable, but definitely could play.”

Fellow offensive lineman Brandon Yates came out of the game due to injury against BYU, but he later returned to action.

Junior linebacker Tirek Austin-Cave appeared in just his second game of the year on Saturday. He had been out since the second week of the season after sustaining an injury in practice leading up to the Duquesne game.