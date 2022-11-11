MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s 2022 season might not be going to plan, but the Mountaineers still have the chance to make history on Saturday.

That’s how Coach Neal Brown is framing his team’s clash against Oklahoma: the Mountaineers could get their first win over the Sooners in 13 seasons and their first since joining the Big 12 Conference. Brown’s team gets its shot at Milan Puskar Stadium at noon ET.

“[There have been] a couple of big wins before joining the Big 12, and obviously we know about those,” Brown said. “But this team has the opportunity to be the first one to win since joining the Big 12 so I think that’s added incentive.”

Oklahoma has sputtered through its first season under coach Brent Venables, posting its first non-winning record since 1998. In fact, this will be the first time West Virginia has faced an unranked Sooner squad in 13 meetings dating back to 1958.

Despite a roller-coaster campaign, WVU will line up against Oklahoma as single-digit underdogs on Saturday. The Mountaineer injury list remains long, but several key pieces, like linebacker Lance Dixon and running back Tony Mathis Jr., will return to the lineup on Saturday.

Dixon’s return will be a welcome sight for WVU as the Mountaineers aim to halt the high-powered Sooner offense, led by quarterback Dillon Gabriel. The transfer quarterback is still looking to return to form after dealing with an injury early in the Big 12 slate but is still one of the best signal-callers in the conference with a 155.8 passer efficiency rating and 16 touchdowns through the air.

JT Daniels leads the Old Gold and Blue offense and aims for a bounceback game after throwing a career-low 81 yards against Iowa State. The junior hasn’t quite had the debut season in Morgantown that he had envisioned, but he has shown plenty of promise in spurts throughout the campaign.

“He was just off, he really was. I think that [Iowa State] got to him. They got some pressure up the middle, there were some drops there…and he’s got to play better,” Brown said. “I think we can do some things, get him some easier completions, like move him out of the pocket and do some things like that to help him out.”

Brown praised the quarterback’s mindset and affirmed that he believes he will improve on Saturday.

While potential history is on the line for West Virginia, so is its postseason fate. The Mountaineers have already racked up six losses on the season, so one more defeat would effectively end their hope for a bowl game this season.

OU and West Virginia kick off at noon p.m. ET at Milan Puskar Stadium, and the game will be shown on FOX Sports 1. Fans are encouraged to wear blue as part of WVU’s True Blue game, while the team will honor servicemen and women as part of Military Appreciation Day.

