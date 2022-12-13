MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Buffalo in a non-conference game on Sunday.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

Buffalo at WVU hoops game information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

TV Channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1918

Last meeting: UB 99, West Virginia 95 at the WVU Coliseum

Buffalo at West Virginia matchup preview

West Virginia’s penultimate home game of the 2021 calendar year tips off against Jim Whitesell’s Bulls team.

Buffalo aims to break even with this win, in more ways than one. First, a win in Morgantown would put the Bulls a game over .500 after a rocky start to the season. A win would also give UB the chance to jump in front of the Mountaineers in the all-time series between the two programs, which goes back over a century.

WVU looks to continue its strong bit of form after taking its first road loss to Xavier at the beginning of the month. The Mountaineers bounced back to comfortably win their next two games, scoring over 80 points in each victory.